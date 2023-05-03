The true history of our country is one of extreme genocide and horrific cruelty, perpetrated by property owners and settlers against their slaves and the “savages” who owned the land they wanted. There was a false belief at that time that people of color were inferior to whites and really nothing more than animals who didn’t feel the same pain or loss that whites did.

Unfortunately, this lie of white supremacy is still held by many MAGA Republicans in spite of mountains of evidence to the contrary, and is being widened to include more and more groups who just “aren’t like us.” Republicans repeatedly spread fear by dehumanizing these groups, falsely linking them to violence, child abuse, robbery and drugs, making it easier to shoot them without thought.