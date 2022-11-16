The beginning of the Fountain Hills Sister City Program started in May of 1969 when Alan Cruikshank and former Mayor Jerry Miles developed a trip to Kasterlee, Belgium and met with the mayor of that European City and signed the contract to begin the relationship.
Following my family moving to Fountain Hills from Southern California in 1992, the first couple we met were Jerry and Jackie Miles who insisted we meet Alan Cruikshank.
The relationship grew as both Alan and Jerry were interested in international issues and thus, the beginning of our Sister City program.
A great amount of credit belongs to former Mayors Sharon Morgan, Jerry Miles and Wally Nichols who visited and supported my home country of El Salvador with multiple visits.
Jerry and Jackie Miles visited five times, Mayor Morgan four times and Wally Nichols and Sheila Nichols three times during their visits to our Sister City of Ataco.
Each time, they were received at the Presidential Palace and met with the presidents of the country who demonstrated respect and appreciation for their contributions and great support.
I write this letter to inform all of the new residents and the ones to follow that as I stated at a recent council meeting, that Alan Cruikshank was a giant of an individual in Fountain Hills and hopefully we can in the future, move forward with our neighbors in foreign nations with these types of leaders.