Since moving to Fountain Hills over 21 years ago, I’ve repeatedly heard Fountain Hills is, “Not recognized for being a business-friendly town.”That type of image is a damaging negative for anyone considering moving or opening a business enterprise here.
When the Fountain Hills Town Council on May 18 passed a resolution, 4-3, to regulate A-frame signs, they also passed evidence the town legacy of being an anti-business-friendly town continues.
Throughout my entire working lifetime, over 65 years, I’ve been involved with communications; both as a business owner and working in the fields of journalism, advertising and printing. An A-frame is a proven helpful advertising artery for a business owner to communicate and draw potential new customers and grow their business.
Here’s how I personally benefited from an A-frame sign. I needed a tailor. On La Montana, an A-frame advertised John’s Tailor Shop. When I ask John, “What hours are you open?” He answers, “When you see my sign out front, I’m open.” I’ve since mentioned John’s name to others.
An A-frame sign is a proven economical platform for effective advertising. Fountain Hills businesses like John’s Tailor Shop and Terri’s Sun Baked Food, and all local businesses, need all the help they can get to keep from breaking their business shoestring/going out of business.
Last year, the challenge of survival was from COVID-19. Now, thanks to the Town Council’s restrictions on A-frames, the challenge for survival continues. Of those four voting for A-frame restrictions, how many have experienced the pressure of making a payroll?
Remember, not advertising – or not being permitted to – is akin to a businessperson winking at a girl in the dark. He knows what he’s doing; however, she doesn’t! Now, seriously, think about it!