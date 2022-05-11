In response to Sherri James’ letter, I never said woke Liberal Democrats were bad people, I said their ideology was wrongheaded, destroying America from President Biden down to town councils and school boards.
Sherri then tried to put lipstick on a Javelina, justifying the destruction. No sale, Sherri. My point was to know who you are voting for. If woke Liberal Democrats are your cup of tea, then vote for them. But do not allow them to fool you like Cindy Couture, claiming to be “moderate and normal” when her Facebook and Twitter posts are filled with vitriol towards Conservatives. You can’t have it both ways, Cindy.
Last, I was extremely disappointed the Council unanimously voted to approve the 22/23 budget leaving in a bunch of head-in-the-clouds projects, like a $400,000 study for the massive roundabout and stadium steps on a project we have zero money for. Seven councilmembers, zero common sense. Fortunately, they can still remove these projects at the June final budget approval hearing. We need budget hawks to protect our money!
Folks, we are lacking common sense and courage on our council. I implore you to vote TASK (Toth, Arpaio, Skillicorn and Kalivianakis) in the August Primary. Ballots out end of June.