Daybreak vs. conference resort vs. Park Place. A world of differences. First, the property for Daybreak is under review by P&Z to be revised for the already approved five-story resort. The photo of the two projects speak louder than words; high density versus lower density, architecture in step with the terrain and the existing direct residential community without a visual overload. In addition, the approved resort from resort to multi-family residential use has a significant and positive impact for the community and their neighbors.
The Daybreak project is a win-win for all concerned. As a realtor it doesn’t advantage me in the least, except for resale existing homes in the immediate area. However, it does benefit the town by receiving monthly sales tax revenue, residents versus resort visitors supporting businesses and the neighboring property values, as it might be challenging to appeal to a buyer considering a five-story resort that will for some block views, coupled with the possibility of hosting events into the 10 p.m. hour versus low-key, beautifully appointed apartment homes for non-seasonal seniors. Translation “adds value.” Just ask Scottsdale.
The developers of Daybreak are known to Fountain Hills and their projects speak for themselves. You won’t find any of their projects incomplete, underfinanced, controversial residential or multi-family projects; otherwise their names wouldn’t be on it. Unlike Park Place – approved in a prime location, unfinished, up for sale before it even had 10 percent occupancy, vacant retail space, missing in action developer, approved height increases to accommodate the retail space that is proving to be challenging to lease – on a daily basis communicates a negative statement on one of our prime visited streets.
Neil Ginsberg, a partner in Daybreak, has a number of these types of senior high-end housing communities under his belt.