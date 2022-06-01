As a member of the Fountain Hills Community Foundation, I continue to feel optimistic on the impact our community can achieve working with our local community groups. Having just provided over $49,000 to 23 local non-profits, our FHCF board members know we can go much further with supporting the needs of community groups.
This optimism comes from knowing that FHCF can and will continue to work annually to provide funds to make a difference working hand-in-hand with our non-profit partners. We will continue to grow as a foundation seeking further involvement from our greater Fountain Hills area residents. A former school administrator with over 15 years of involvement in Fountain Hills community service groups, I have seen many lives changed by our community service activities. FHCF offers all of us an opportunity to enhance our community from youth activities to senior services.
If you want to be a difference maker, we encourage you to check out our FHCF efforts by going to fountainhillsgives.com to review our journey and consider membership or donation. We can all help in facilitating a positive difference that has made Fountain Hills a special place.