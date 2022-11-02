I want to thank the Fountain Hills community for all its hard work at Make a Difference Day. It truly made a difference with so many community members working on our high school campus.
The garden and the Falcon’s Nest look as good as they did at their inception. What is amazing about this annual event is the connection between our students and the community. The event brings us together, and that is always a good thing. Our students learn about the importance of giving back and being active in their community, qualities that will serve them well as adults.