The new council members, as well as Mayor Dickey, were all recently elected by voters. Those voters have watched and now are feeling the effects of what a leftist, progressive Washington administration has done to the country. It would appear that those same voters also saw what has been similarly going on in our town and wanted a change of direction.
First there was pushback to reinstituting an opening prayer. The invocation is now back, and would appear no threat to democracy.
Second, Planning and Zoning did a great job providing a workable solution to the issue of “sober homes.” However, some council members sought to unnecessarily tweak that solution. I live and own property here. I want my home to retain its value. One way is to have good, steady neighbors. It would seem unhealthy and inequitable incentive that rehab facility businesses can buy a pricey property and the state even chips in on the financing.
Third, the current council majority appears to be scrutinizing spending and prioritizing necessary projects that actually will be accomplished, like road repair.
I support all the conservatives on the council and wish Washington had the same mindset.