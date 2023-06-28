This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the Yoder family’s arrival in Fountain Hills. The goal at the time was to set up a new custom home construction business and begin building houses and developing the town.

In the half century since, various members of the Yoder family built hundreds of pre-sold custom homes, joined the architectural committee, joined Kiwanis and served the citizens on the Fire Board for nearly 20 years. The founding of the local scout troop and the Fountain Hills Little League involved Yoders.