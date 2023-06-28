This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the Yoder family’s arrival in Fountain Hills. The goal at the time was to set up a new custom home construction business and begin building houses and developing the town.
In the half century since, various members of the Yoder family built hundreds of pre-sold custom homes, joined the architectural committee, joined Kiwanis and served the citizens on the Fire Board for nearly 20 years. The founding of the local scout troop and the Fountain Hills Little League involved Yoders.
Four family members have been teachers here. One established an early dance school. At least 10 family children were educated in our school district. Yoders coached more than 50 seasons of local adult and youth sports teams. A bank manager, a bank board member, plumbers, a nurse, a cabinet installer, a re-modeler, handymen and hospitality workers round out some of the other jobs and professions that Yoders have provided in our community.
From a village of about 300 people in 1973, to modern Western boomtown, to an established beautiful town of more than 25,000, we’re grateful to have been a part of it. We're grateful to have gained thousands of friends and associates along the way.