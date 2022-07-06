Thanks to all the groups and individuals who attended the important documentary, “2000 Mules,” recently.
Thanks also to the Liberal Ladies who snuck in and we hope were open-minded enough to absorb the irrefutable facts shown within the movie. Even if they couldn’t believe all the evidence, they couldn’t leave without being seriously troubled by the facts that were presented.
The documentary has been decried as fake by the Liberal networks (Pravda I and Pravda II) and the like, because if the film received wide exposure, it would prove that the universal Liberal scriptwriters of the term “The Big Lie” would have to eat their words.
So where are examples to support the actions shown in the movie? Well, Rachel Rodriguez, of Texas, was filmed by Project Veritas, appeared in “2000 Mules” and was recently arrested for allegedly ballot harvesting. She showed blatant disregard of the laws of one of the most sacrosanct institutions of our country, the running of fair elections. She faces up to 20 years if convicted.
Like other Mules, Rodriquez was tracked with modern technology, being videotaped duplicating her election fraud of stuffing ballots into 26 different voter drop-off boxes. After each deposit the video-taped Mules would peel off their gloves, ditch them and take photographs of the drop box to prove they had been there. Rodriquez’s arrest, hopefully the first of many, shoots down the “lamestream” media’s arguments and shows evidence that can’t be disputed.
Many broadcasters, and not surprisingly their audiences, continue to claim that there’s no such thing as election fraud. It’s difficult to prove but now we have the hard evidence. Along with essential election reform legislation, to tighten up the integrity of elections, each voter fraud criminal should be hit with severely heavy sentences to deter future election malfeasance.