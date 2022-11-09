Words can never express my gratitude to all the wonderful friends that have helped me while I was still in Rio Verde. Helped me get my home ready for sale, do my estate sale and helped with my move to MorningStar in Fountain Hills. It was a huge undertaking.
Also, thank you to everyone who contributed to my humongous 107th birthday party. All the gifts, flowers, cards, poems and treats made it a very special day. A heartfelt thank you to MorningStar for putting it all together, ABC News for the nice story, The Times and to Mayor Dickey for declaring my birthday “Hazel Peterson Day” in Fountain Hills. This was such a special honor. Thank you and I love you all.