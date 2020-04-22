Top 10 reasons to vote no on Propositions 427 and 428 (Daybreak).
1) The Fountain Hills P&Z Commission overwhelmingly rejected Daybreak. Mayor Dickey and Councilman Spelich also voted against it.
2) Daybreak will add an estimated 2,500 trips per day exiting onto Palisades, dangerously close to the Shea intersection. This, along with increased traffic from Copperwynd’s expansion, Adero Canyon’s buildout and a blind corner, will contribute to a life-threatening situation near a main entrance into Fountain Hills.
3) The projected financial returns to the town only minimally improve the financial straits for Fountain Hills.
4) Developers requested 13 waivers to the Town’s General Plan and Zoning Ordinances. This includes: 30’ terrain cuts, almost 60’ of fill, increased building height to above 40 feet and building length to 600 feet (two times the length of a football field).
5) Developers could legally cut down the hillside but not begin building for 10 years if they win this election.
6) Developers failed to meet Fountain Hills parking space requirements for the age-restricted apartments. There are less than one parking space per apartment allotted.
7) There is no ability to walk to supermarkets, the Community Center, the library, parks or restaurants.
8) Many of the Town Council refused to meet with concerned citizens who were dismissed as “some neighbors” and/or “vigilantes.”
9) Park Place has 170 rental apartments yet to be built upon the scraped-off land downtown and 147 new rentals are to be built behind Bashas’. This totals 317 new apartments approved but not yet built.
10) If Daybreak passes this is what you will get: 400 rental apartments consisting of 18 separate buildings, 10 garages and one clubhouse crammed onto 23 acres of a roughly 60-acre parcel, less than 30 feet off Palisades.
Get the facts: No2Daybreak.com or SmartDevelopmentFountainHills.com.