It looks like Fountain Hills will have a repeat of 2018 once 2020 gets underway. By that, we mean it is going to be a year positively packed with elections.
The latest election added to the roster comes on the heels of a 6-0 Town Council ruling to have the Daybreak apartment project put to a vote in May. For those who haven’t been following along, community members who did not see eye-to-eye with the council’s decision to approve the planned development project on Palisades Blvd. filed petitions to have the matter put to a vote instead. Those signatures were enough to get the ball rolling, so the council finalized details during the Dec. 3 regular meeting. You can read all about it beginning on page 1A of this week’s paper. In short, the election will cost between $40,000 and $50,000 and it will be an all-mail ballot. The outcome of this election will determine whether or not the Daybreak apartment development may move forward.
Then, come August, we’ve got a primary election that includes a mayoral race as well as three council seats. The Times will be digging into those details as the election draws near.
To cap everything off, a General Election is set for November, which will include state and national offices, as well as the usual propositions and a smattering of other items.
So why are we talking about all of this now? Because all three of these elections will be here before you know it. We encourage our readers to stay informed, as The Times plans to cover all three elections in the weeks leading up to their respective deadlines. Ask questions, seek additional details, get to know the candidates and ballot items and cast your vote armed with as much information as possible.