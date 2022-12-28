This week, The Times begins its annual tradition of looking back over the previous year’s worth of stories. It’s a two-week affair that recaps some of the biggest news of the past 12 months, a list of which begins on page 1A of this week’s paper. You’ll also find plenty of breakout stories in these pages taking a more granular look at this year’s big topics such as Town projects, development, local schools, sports and more.
It was a steady year for big headlines, including everything from a shakeup with school district leadership and a noteworthy lawsuit concerning the continued development of Park Place in downtown. There were two big elections this fall, lots of upgrades to local parks and, of course, plenty of discussion and a bit of drama concerning detox/sober living facilities.