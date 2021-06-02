The past year has been a stressful one for nearly everyone in the nation, the world even. It has been punctuated by concerns for health, employment, the economy and how or whether to get a vaccination as the COVID pandemic spread across the world.
Right here in Fountain Hills there has been one man who has spent roughly half of the past year fighting for his life, and last week that battle came to a climax that was a moment of joy for many of his friends and co-workers.
Ken Valverde, a resident and long-time employee of the Town of Fountain Hills, was released from the hospital on May 27 after spending 132 days spread over three hospitals and receiving a double lung transplant. Ken was hospitalized with COVID in January.
On hand to see him walk out of the hospital were dozens of his fellow town employees, friends and his family, including a grandson he had not yet met.
To be sure Ken’s battle is far from over, but he now has the relief of being able to go home to spend time with his wife and family as he recovers.
For those who know Ken, including some of us at The Times family, we are thrilled he has made it home and we support him and pray for his continued recovery.