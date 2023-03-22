It’s going to be yet another busy weekend in Fountain Hills, with both the Eggstravaganza and Dark Sky Festival taking place this Saturday, March 25.
It’s important to note that the Eggstravaganza will be hosted out of a new venue this year. While the massive Easter egg hunt has traditionally taken place in Golden Eagle Park, this year’s festivities will be held in Four Peaks Park. There will still be 15,000 eggs (yes, that’s the real number!) for kids to track down, as well as all of the other activities that are traditionally offered during the event. You can read all about it beginning on page 1A of this week’s paper.