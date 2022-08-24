If you’ll check out page 1A of this week’s paper, you’ll see that the Department of Interior recently declared something of a drought emergency. They also called for significant reduction in the amount of water drawn by Lower Colorado River Basin states, which includes Arizona.

For its part EPCOR USA, which serves the Fountain Hills area, has stated that water conservation measures are already in place and will be strengthened according to new requirements, but local users should not feel an impact of these measures through 2023.