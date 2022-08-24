If you’ll check out page 1A of this week’s paper, you’ll see that the Department of Interior recently declared something of a drought emergency. They also called for significant reduction in the amount of water drawn by Lower Colorado River Basin states, which includes Arizona.
For its part EPCOR USA, which serves the Fountain Hills area, has stated that water conservation measures are already in place and will be strengthened according to new requirements, but local users should not feel an impact of these measures through 2023.
Still, there are plenty of ways we can help lighten the load, and it all boils down to some basic water management around the home and office. EPCOR offers plenty of helpful information and tips at epcor.com under the “Learn & Explore” tab. From answers to frequently asked questions about conservation and water use to links leading to additional helpful resources, there are plenty of tips for those wishing to cut down on unnecessary water waste in their day to day lives.
Additional information can be found at azwater.gov/conservation. If you click on the “Public Resources” link on the right of the page, you’ll find a handy flyer called “Water Conservation Tips for Arizona Residents” boasting dozens of suggestions ranging from “group plants according to their water needs” and “check faucets, pipes and hoses for leaks” to “keep showers to five minutes” and “reduce evaporation by using a two- to three-inch layer of mulch around plants.”
Many of these suggestions will seem like common sense, but we could all use a refresher when it comes to using, and not abusing, such a precious resource.