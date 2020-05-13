Ask anyone who has ever tried to organize a charitable event, food drive or helpful project around town and they will likely tell you that one of Fountain Hills’ must abundant resources is the sheer number of people willing to volunteer for a good cause.
While many local volunteers are ready and willing to add their efforts to causes as they pop up throughout the year, some have enlisted in programs like Give-a-Lift and Home Delivered Meals in order to continue giving on a weekly basis, year-round.
Those folks are typically honored at the annual Volunteer Reception, but that event has been pushed to the fall due to, you guessed it, restrictions caused by COVID-19.
Even though they’ll get their time in the spotlight later this year, these folks deserve to be remembered and appreciated year-round. Their efforts are especially noteworthy this year, given the fact that the demands on programs like Home Delivered Meals and Give-a-Lift have only increased due to stay-at-home orders. Without fail, these volunteers are making sure members of the community are able to get to the doctor, pick up their prescriptions or have a hot meal delivered straight to their front door every day of the week.
To the men and women helping look after their neighbors through these difficult times (as well as long before and long after the coronavirus epidemic), we see you and appreciate everything you do.