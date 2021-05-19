We’ve seen quite a few letters pop up in recent months discussing the vision of Fountain Hills, what it was, what it should be, and how it has evolved over time. That’s a common topic that we see on these pages on a regular basis.
Are we a retirement community, a bustling small geared toward young families or something in the middle? Is there a blind spot in the types of community activities made available throughout the year? Should affordable housing, more robust offerings at community facilities, heightened safety measures, tourism or attracting businesses receive priority in the coming years?
For those who want to have their voices heard in a way that can truly contribute to the decision-making process moving forward, the VisionFH team has put together another community survey for Fountain Hills residents.
You can read more about VisionFH’s recent efforts and get more information on the latest survey on page 1A of this week’s issue or, if you’re already ready to throw in your two cents, simply head to visionfh.org and check out the section titled “Shape Our Town” for a link to the survey.