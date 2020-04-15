The coronavirus (COVID-19) has been the dominant story of 2020. As new information emerges and the virus spreads, various world health experts continue to brief the public on the protocol they believe will help stall the spread of this contagious virus.
All of these briefings have introduced the public to terminology that previously may only have been known to those within the medical community. For those wrestling with the wording, here are some of the more commonly used phrases, as well as their meaning.
Asymptomatic: This means you are not showing signs of a particular disease. It is important to note, however, that just because one is not showing symptoms yet does not necessarily mean they do not have or cannot spread a disease.
Community spread: The spread of a disease among a certain area in which there is no direct knowledge of how or when someone caught the disease.
Epidemiology: This is a branch of medicine that deals with the incidence, distribution and possible control of disease, as well as patterns and determinants of illnesses. An epidemic is a situation when a disease spreads rapidly among many people and in higher concentrations than normal.
Pandemic: This relates to the geographical spread of a disease that affects a whole country or the entire world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pandemic does not refer to the severity or mortality of an illness, just how far it has traveled.
PPE: This stands for “personal protective equipment.” The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says this is gear worn to minimize exposure to hazards that cause serious workplace injuries and illnesses. PPE may include gloves, safety glasses, masks and gowns in healthcare settings.
Presumptive case: A presumptive case or presumptive positive case is one in which symptoms seemingly match the illness but a diagnosis has not yet been confirmed. A presumptive case is not a definitive case.
Social distancing: Social distancing refers to limiting contact or other interactions with people in an effort to help reduce the likelihood of disease contraction and spread. This largely involves modifying operations so that large crowds do not congregate.
Symptomatic: One who is symptomatic shows symptoms of a particular illness or disease.