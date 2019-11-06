Fountain Hills and neighboring Fort McDowell are going to be busy these next couple of weeks with two big events expected to draw plenty of visitors to town.
First up is this weekend’s Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts. This annual event will run from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10, in downtown Fountain Hills. Artists and crafters from all over the country will have their wares on display, as well as plenty of food and unique items up for grabs. It’s a free event that draws thousands to Avenue of the Fountains and the surrounding area, so be sure to swing by and see what all of the fuss is about.
Then, next weekend, from Nov. 15-17, the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation will host the Orme Dame Victory Days celebration including a rodeo, pow wow, carnival, parade and more. Look for coverage in this week’s paper for all of the details on times, location and pricing and be sure to head out to Fort McDowell to join in on the fun.
In the middle of all of that will be the Veterans Day program offered at the Veterans’ Memorial in Fountain Park this Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. Local veterans organizations come together each year to put on this free program, inviting the public to join them for a day of remembrance and gratitude.
And that, as they say, is merely the beginning. Fountain Hills always gets busy through the holidays, so be sure to keep an eye on the paper for details on even more festive events in the coming weeks.