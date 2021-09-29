This year’s election season might be lacking in excitement, but that doesn’t mean that the two measures that will be on the Nov. 2 ballot aren’t important, especially for the Fountain Hills Unified School District. FHUSD is asking local voters to consider a pair of budget overrides, a continuation of funding approved in previous elections.
Registered voters should have received an information pamphlet this past week explaining the particulars of the special election scheduled for this November. Ballots will be mailed to that same crowd, which can then be mailed back or dropped off at a voting center closer to Election Day.
Since the two incumbents for the Fountain Hills Sanitary District Board of Directors were not challenged this year, the FHUSD overrides will be the only measures on the ballot. The pamphlet includes the wording of the measures as they will appear on the ballot, a sample ballot for each measure, as well as comments in support of both measures. No argument against either measure was submitted for the information pamphlet.
To make sure everyone has an understanding of both the Maintenance and Operations override and the District Additional Assistance override, reporting beginning on page 1A of this week’s paper explains what each override is for, how much it costs, what funds would go toward if the measures are approved and what areas will be impacted if they fail.
We encourage everyone to read up on the overrides, consider your options and, once you receive your ballot, exercise your right to vote.