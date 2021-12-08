Fountain Hills is an ideal destination for folks who like to hike. Whether you’re in the mood for a brisk march up a mountain or a leisurely stroll through rolling hills, there are literally hundreds of miles for folks to tackle in the Scottsdale Sonoran Preserve and McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Heck, there’s even a nice little Overlook Trail in the heart of downtown, adjacent to Fountain Park.
It can be easy to forget that those winding paths are the work of countless hours, spread across decades of effort, from volunteers who are passionate about building and maintaining local trail systems. As you will see in our reporting beginning on page 1A of this week’s paper, most of these “Trailblazers” are retired individuals who have found a unique way to give back to the community they call home. They cut trails, maintain them, serve as Preserve Stewards who organize events and also serve as trailhead hosts to provide information to visitors looking for the ideal place to hike or bike. Members also help maintain the Desert Botanical Garden downtown. It’s a monumental task, and one dozens of volunteers have quietly executed over the years.
These folks should be commended for their work, and the best way to do that is to respect the trail system they have worked tirelessly to create. Remember to stay on the trails, hang on to your trash and pick up after your pets while enjoying a hike. The trails are there to help show off the beauty of nature, so our impact on the surrounding areas should be minimal.
And, hey, if you’ve got some free time, maybe consider volunteering with the group to help ensure all those wonderful hiking destinations are well maintained and continue to grow for years to come. For more information, read this week’s 1A story and visit scfh.org/volunteer-groups.