Winter is fading into spring, which means events are officially in full swing around the community. No matter what piques your interest, there’s likely something going on in Fountain Hills to keep you entertained in the coming months.
We had the Pony Express ride through town last week, shortly followed by the massive Concours in the Hills car show taking over Fountain Park. Love in the Hills returns to Fountain Park this Friday, Feb. 14, with Heritage Day being celebrated on Feb. 15. Next weekend brings the Spring Fountain Festival of Fine Art and Crafts, with the following week bringing the annual Memorial Disc Golf Championship.
Along with those major events, the Town, schools, local organizations and clubs have all sorts of smaller events planned for the spring season, so be sure to peruse these pages each week to see if anything catches your eye; or you can always drop by fhtimes.com and check out the calendar for details on everything from the upcoming shows at the theater to events like Munch and Music, the Arizona Fine Art Festival, Art on the Avenue and more.