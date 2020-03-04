The Feb. 24 Town Council retreat was a busy day, with council members and town staff coming together to make sure everyone is on the same page regarding a wide range of topics.
There’s a lot going on in and around town now that the weather is warming up and activities/special events are rolling full steam ahead, but the retreat highlighted the fact that a lot is going on behind the scenes, too.
There’s a lot to get through, so we recommend everyone take the time to peruse this week’s stories and get all of the latest info on the ins and outs of the community. In this week’s paper you’ll find stories on the process of updating the General Plan, details on upcoming and ongoing capital projects, financial forecasts for the town, information about potential updates to audio/visual equipment at Town Hall and, one of the biggest upcoming projects, the maintenance and upkeep of the Fountain. There are still a lot of details to hammer out concerning that last item, but it looks like the town is ready to start filling in the gaps to prepare for a major undertaking that, like it or not, will have to be addressed at some point.
As a reminder, this retreat was for informational purposes and no decisions were made on the day. There’s still plenty of time for discussion at council meetings and input from residents moving forward, but the event (and subsequent articles) should help make sure everyone is working with the same information moving forward.