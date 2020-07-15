Those who are registered voters and on the list to receive an early ballot should by now have received their ballot for the Aug. 4 Primary Election. Maricopa County election officials put the early ballots in the mail on July 8.
Friday, July 24, is the last day to request an early ballot to be sent by mail, and that might seem to be the safest bet to cast a ballot in this year of coronavirus. There is still the option to vote in person and, in an effort to spread out voter participation, the county has established voting centers. In Fountain Hills the voting center is at the Plaza Fountainside on Saguaro Blvd. at El Lago Blvd. It is set to open Wednesday, July 22, and remain open through Election Day, Aug. 4. The hours of operation can be found in The Times this week on Page 1A. Additional voting information can be found in that article.
The voting center is the only option to cast a ballot in person. There will be no precinct polling sites for this election. The site is also open to any registered voter in Maricopa County. Those who may work in town but live elsewhere might find it more convenient to stop by and cast their ballot here. They would be able to get a ballot specific to their residential location.
These are trying times for sure, but that only magnifies the responsibility to get out and cast a ballot for your choice of candidates.