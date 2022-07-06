It looks like that’s a wrap on the majority of election coverage heading toward the big day on Aug. 2. Early ballots are rolling out and voting locations are starting to open around the county. We’ll continue to run some reminders about the different ways you can vote in the coming weeks but, for the most part, that should just about do it for reporting from The Times.
In this week’s edition you’ll find the sixth and final installment in our candidate Q&A series, as well as our coverage from the recent forum hosted by the Fountain Hills Chamber. In case you’ve missed anything, all of our election coverage can be found at fhtimes.com in a special section just under the leading news stories. If you missed the forum, our understanding is that the Chamber should have video coverage available on its YouTube channel. It was not yet posted as of this writing.
We expect letters for and against candidates will continue to dominate the Opinion page for the next few weeks and candidates still have ads and mailers scheduled but, for now, the only thing left to do is get in some final research and vote.