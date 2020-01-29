You’re probably going to hear a lot about the 2020 census in the coming months, which should give you an idea about how important it is for everyone to take part and help make sure the count is as accurate as possible.
It’s no secret Fountain Hills has a revenue problem. Town staff and the Council work behind the scenes to make ends meet and keep the community running, but there’s no accounting for the “surprise expenses” that pop up on a regular basis due to aging infrastructure. In this week’s 1A coverage, you’ll read all about the latest big ticket item to make it onto that list, an estimated $1.5 million needed to help make sure Golden Eagle Park is not destroyed in the event of another major storm.
In other words, the town is counting every penny and finding ways to make each one stretch as far as possible. The good news is that residents (both year-round and part-time), have an easy way to make sure Fountain Hills receives its fair share of federal and state funding.
Take part in the census and make sure every resident is counted. You can read more about the importance of the 2020 census on page 5A of this week’s issue or drop by icount2020.info to dig deeper into the details.
We can debate the strengths and weaknesses of sales taxes, property taxes, bonds and fees until we’re blue in the face, but simply taking part in the census seems like a beneficial option we should all be able to agree on.