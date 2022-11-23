Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, a time we traditionally gather with loved ones to give thanks for the past year, watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and football, and maybe even do some holiday shopping and decorating.

We’ve got our own version of many of those traditions right here in Fountain Hills. While we won’t be hosting a football game tomorrow, the more athletically inclined can enjoy the annual Turkey Trot beginning at 7:15 a.m. in downtown Fountain Hills. That will be followed by the Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is set to roll up and down Avenue of the Fountains beginning at 9:30 a.m. You can read more about those events on page 1A of this week’s paper.