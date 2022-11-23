Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, a time we traditionally gather with loved ones to give thanks for the past year, watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and football, and maybe even do some holiday shopping and decorating.
We’ve got our own version of many of those traditions right here in Fountain Hills. While we won’t be hosting a football game tomorrow, the more athletically inclined can enjoy the annual Turkey Trot beginning at 7:15 a.m. in downtown Fountain Hills. That will be followed by the Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is set to roll up and down Avenue of the Fountains beginning at 9:30 a.m. You can read more about those events on page 1A of this week’s paper.
The holiday festivities switch gears from turkey to sparkling lights soon, with the Stroll in the Glow running from 5 to 8 p.m. downtown on Saturday, Dec. 3. The lights will be up through the month of December, but the Stroll will boast a visit from Santa, a live Nativity, a place for kids to mail their wish lists and all sorts of extra activities for families to enjoy.
As for the holiday shopping, we encourage our readers to remember that there are plenty of great options right here in Fountain Hills. If you’re looking for some special gifts, be sure to give our local shops a visit. Chances are good that someone right here in town has exactly what you’re looking for.
As for those of us here at The Times, we’re thankful for our readers, advertisers and a community that continues to value the news. We couldn’t do this without you.