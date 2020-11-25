Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and, while 2020 has certainly been full of its ups and downs, it’s important to remember the many things we as individuals, and as a community, have to be thankful for.
We realize that can be a tough message to hear for many of us. Some folks have lost friends and loved ones this year. Others have lost their jobs or businesses. Still others have had trouble adjusting to or recovering from the countless ancillary effects of the pandemic.
But despite all of that, we’ve managed to keep on keeping on. Several big projects were completed around town and planning for the road ahead means that progress has continued despite an uncertain year. Many businesses have figured out creative ways to keep themselves afloat during these trying times. We’ve managed to restore some semblance of normalcy with activities around the community, classes for students and opportunities for those in need. On top of that, we’ve remained a town that keeps on giving, with this year’s Make a Difference Day sporting a large turnout of volunteers and blood drives continuing to draw an astounding number of helpful donors. In recent weeks, clubs, churches and organizations have come out of the woodworks to provide additional support to the Extended Hands Food Bank, helping make sure holidays for many are at least a little bit brighter.
There’s no question that 2020 has been a trying year and that the road to a full recovery will be long and difficult. But we’ve made it this far – whether by our own immense effort or with the support of those around us – and that’s something to be thankful for.