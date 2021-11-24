Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, a time we traditionally gather with loved ones to give thanks for the past year and eat what many doctors would consider an ill-advised amount of turkey, sides and pies.
Many TVs will be tuned to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the morning, then football all afternoon. For those feeling more adventurous, the celebration often continues in the form of Black Friday shopping leading into a weekend of holiday decorating around the house.
We’ve got our own version of many of those traditions right here in Fountain Hills. While we won’t be hosting a football game, the more athletically inclined can enjoy the annual Turkey Trot beginning at 7:15 a.m. in downtown Fountain Hills. That will be followed by the Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is set to roll up and down Avenue of the Fountains beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The holiday festivities switch gears from turkey to sparkling lights next week, with the Stroll in the Glow running from 5 to 8 p.m. downtown. The lights will be up through the month of December, but the Stroll will boast a visit from Santa, a live Nativity, a place for kids to mail their wish lists and all sorts of extra activities for families to enjoy.
As for the holiday shopping, we encourage our readers to remember that there are plenty of great options right here in Fountain Hills. If you’re looking for a special gift or two, be sure to give our local shops a visit. Chances are good that someone right here in town has exactly what you’re looking for.
As for The Times, we’re thankful for another year of sharing the local news, as well as giving our advertisers a direct line to reach out to their customers. We haven’t been immune to the additional difficulties brought on during these past couple of years, but we’ve managed the storms alongside the rest of the community and, even if we’ve gained a few bumps and bruises along the way, we’re still going strong.
To our readers, advertisers and a community that continues to value the news, we say “thank you very much.”