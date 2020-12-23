It is becoming harder to replace dedicated public servants with institutional and professional knowledge that helps keep a community running smoothly and efficiently. However, with the recent changeover on the Town Council and a retirement on the Sanitary District Board, Fountain Hills is having to do just that as we begin a new year.
Two men account for roughly 40 years of dedicated, hard work to the benefit of the community. Dennis Brown brought his professional contractor perspective to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Town Council for two decades and the town is better for it. His knowledge helped make regulations better and projects more efficient and less expensive.
Tom Reski brought his engineer’s background to the Sanitary District for two decades as well, where he participated in numerous projects that helped the district keep up with environmental and safety needs. There was a great deal of expansion and upgrade over the past 20 years for the District including construction of an Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant and upgrades to existing sewage treatment.
Art Tolis stepped down from his seat after a single term on the council where he was a passionate voice for the business community and economic development. Prior to his council term, Tolis was active in civic affairs working with the Chamber of Commerce. His expertise in finance and real estate was valuable in council discussion.
The Times salutes the service of these men and the community is fortunate to have them become involved in public service and hopefully they will remain willing voices into the future.