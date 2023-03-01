The Times is saddened to learn about the impending retirement of Town Manager Grady Miller, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
As members of the community, the folks who make up our staff here at The Times are just like any other resident of Fountain Hills. We want a town manager we have confidence in, and who we feel is steering the ship in a positive direction. Grady passed that test with flying colors.
And as reporters, we also rely on a Town Hall that is open and communicative, yet another thing Grady excelled at.
We appreciate that not every detail can always be discussed, or that some information has to be held until a later date, but Grady and the folks who work alongside him have always been good about meeting our requests and keeping us in the loop along the way. We are a business of information, and Grady was happy to provide it, even when that took extra time out of his day to make sure we had everything we needed.
Best wishes for whatever comes next, Grady. You have our gratitude for a job very well done.