Figuring out how and when to get tested for COVID-19 can be tricky but, luckily, there will be a convenient option in Fountain Hills this Saturday.
You’ll want to check out our 1A coverage for full details but, in brief, the Town has partnered with Sonoran Quest Laboratories to provide 1,000 drive-through tests beginning at 6 a.m. this Saturday, July 25.
Tests will be administered on a first come, first serve, basis until 11 a.m. or until they run out of tests. A test is encouraged for those who have been experiencing flu-like symptoms or those who believe they may have been exposed to the virus. Identification and an insurance card will need to be presented upon arrival.
Anyone who feels they should be tested for COVID-19 is encouraged to attend this event. If unable to attend, call your healthcare provider for recommendations on where to get tested at your convenience.