In the wake of the Russian invasion, many Ukrainians have fled to Poland for safety. Fountain Hills’ Sister City of Zamosc is not too far from the border, so its people have quickly chipped in to provide support and shelter to their neighbors in need.
On page 1A of this week’s paper, Fountain Hills resident and native of Poland, Elizabeth Matej-Horchem, shares the information she has gained from friends and family who are witnessing these events as they unfold. Her report is one of love and support, but the people of Poland could use some support of their own to continue aid for Ukrainian refugees.
The people of Fountain Hills have the ability to help their Sister City, who in turn may help the people of Ukraine. We encourage everyone to read the story and, for those who are able, please consider chipping in for the cause. Directions on how to do so are under the subhead, “How to help.”