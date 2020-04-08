The outbreak of the coronavirus has transformed American lives in ways many might never have imagined possible. Social distancing recommendations have had a ripple effect on the economy that have adversely affected many small businesses.
These small businesses are vital to our community and there are some creative ways to support them as they confront the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Order delivery: It’s still possible to enjoy foods from your favorite local restaurants. Many restaurants that had not previously done so have begun to offer delivery services, be it curbside or at-home. For more information on local restaurants offering these services, visit fhtimes.com, scroll down and click on the red “Local Eats…To Go!” banner.
Gift cards: Gift cards can help small businesses generate revenue at a time when their doors are largely closed to the public. This can be vital to these businesses’ survival, and it gives consumers something to look forward to when life returns to normal.
Marketing: Spread the word when local businesses deliver in the wake of the restrictions put on them due to COVID-19. Share these experiences via social media or online reviews and urge your neighbors to patronize these businesses.
Memberships: Whether it’s a gym or a country club, consider keeping your various memberships active even if you are unable to take advantage of services while hunkering down during the pandemic.
Future pick-up: If there’s something you know you’ll need down the road but not necessarily right now, consider calling a local business and seeing if you can purchase it now, over the phone, and pick it up when life returns to normal.
Tip big: COVID-19 is hitting everyone hard, even those in essential jobs that continue to operate through all of the closures. If you have something delivered to your home, consider offering a bigger tip to help support those making the rounds while others remain at home.