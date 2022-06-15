Anyone who has stepped outside recently can attest to the fact that summer has truly settled in.
Arizona gets a bit wild these next few months, which is why we’ve been running our annual articles reminding folks about the dangers of summer heat and how to address them, the need to keep your yard free of potential fire fuel, a call for vigilance around the pool and, of course, warnings of the potential monsoon storms expected in the coming months.
We hope everyone has taken some time to at least skim through these articles in recent weeks, which are meant to serve as a refresher on the various ways Arizona can get rough through the summer, as well as ways you can protect yourself, and others, from the worst of it. There’s a lot of good information in there and you never know when you might need to recall things like what, exactly, you’re supposed to do if you are driving into a dust storm or experiencing any of the many issues that can be brought on by exposure to extreme heat.
Let’s all take care of ourselves, check in on our neighbors from time to time and do our part to ensure we have a safe summer in Fountain Hills.