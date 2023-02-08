Though many of our lives have been touched by suicide, the topic remains something of a taboo. We don’t like to think about it, much less talk about it.
The problem is that refusing to acknowledge suicide could be denying important information, resources or care to those who need it the most. If we make suicide out to be a nasty secret that we are unwilling to discuss, those who struggle with it the most are likely to keep quiet and suffer alone.
The Times is currently running a series on suicide, specifically looking at underserved communities in this regard including veterans, Native Americans and youth. As noted in last week’s introductory story, one of the biggest setbacks to addressing suicide is the notion that people need to “man up” and simply deal with their problems. That’s a backwards way of thinking, and one that only makes the problem worse.
One of the best parts of being a journalist is getting to tell the stories of so many unique individuals living right here in Fountain Hills and the surrounding areas. If this experience has taught us one thing, it’s that no two people are the same and none of us can truly understand what the person standing next to us has gone through or is going through right now.
What comes easy for some is a tremendous undertaking for others, through no fault of their own. There are thoughts and emotions that can’t simply be shrugged off, no matter how many times you are told to “just get over it.”
Our hope with this series is simply to shed light on the fact that suicide is a real threat, and one that should not be taken lightly. The individuals who are willing to share their stories with us are demonstrating true bravery, and we hope they know that their words and simply saying “this is something I deal with” may help others in a similar situation.
Finally, there are resources available for those dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts, several of which we have and will continue to mention throughout this series. For starters, anyone can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, at any time, and speak with a trained professional. A mountain of additional resources can be found at cdc.gov/suicide/resources/index.html, whether you’re dealing with suicidal thoughts yourself or know someone who is.
As we hope our series highlights, you are not alone. There is help, and there is no shame in seeking it.