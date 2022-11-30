We’ve heard a lot of folks say Fountain Hills is Arizona’s version of Mayberry, an idyllic small town in the heart of the desert.
One of the things that helps create that atmosphere of community is our wide array of family-friendly events, drawing everyone together for fun, entertainment and a great sense of camaraderie.
That’s why we love events like Stroll in the Glow so much. One of the things just about every feel-good holiday film has in common is a scene where the cast (be they a family, individual or even an outsider visiting the town) winds up at some sort of community holiday event. There’s usually snow, plenty of colorful lights, caroling, hot chocolate, a visit from Santa, etc. While Fountain Hills doesn’t come by natural snow too often, everything else listed above (and more) can traditionally be found at our annual Stroll in the Glow.
For those looking to kick-start their holiday cheer, we encourage you to head to Avenue of the Fountains this Saturday, Dec. 3, to join in on the fun. Grab dinner at a local restaurant, maybe do a little shopping at one of the nearby retailers and then join the rest of the community for a festive stroll surrounded by lights, music and laughter.
For additional details on this year’s Stroll in the Glow, be sure to check out our reporting on page 1A of this week’s paper.