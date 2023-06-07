Motorists in town the last couple of weeks have likely had to dodge some barricades, detour around construction work or maybe even have to move their vehicle out of the way of street work. The Town has been busy wrapping up street maintenance work for the fiscal year over the past few weeks. Tens of thousands of square yards of pavement received a rejuvenating seal coating in an effort to extend the life of the asphalt.
It's no secret there have been issues in keeping up with street maintenance in Town. This is a long history that goes back to pre-incorporation days, but efforts are being made to catch up. There has been some concrete apron and curb repair done recently that will lead to new pavement on Panorama Drive and other older streets in town. The first major effort with money saved from federal funding through the pandemic.