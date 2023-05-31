There’s no denying that things slow down here in Fountain Hills through the summer months, but there are still plenty of ways to stay busy, if you know where to look. Shameless plug: Details on most of those activities can be found in the pages of your local newspaper.
While soaring summer temperatures make it difficult to enjoy the great outdoors for an extended period of time, local groups continue to play softball, golf and the like through the next few months. The morning and evening hours are also a great time to take advantage of all of our local hiking trails, and the Splash Pad is a terrific destination if you have youngsters who need to cool off.
Speaking of aquatic play, Wet and Wacky Wednesdays are returning this summer, and the Town is putting on many more kid-friendly activities to keep youngsters busy while they take a break from school.
A Return to Recess series is being offered for adults this summer, giving folks a chance to have some fun in the evenings and maybe learn a new sport or two.
If you’re able to drop by the civic center, the River of Time, library and Community Center offer all kinds of ways to stay busy this summer, with indoor activities designed to keep everyone entertained and out of the heat.
We encourage our readers to peruse the paper and keep your eye out for listings on these types of events. The stories are usually smaller or included in briefs, so try not to overlook them. no matter what your interests are, we’re willing to bet you’ll find something fun to keep you busy in the coming weeks.