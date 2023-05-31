There’s no denying that things slow down here in Fountain Hills through the summer months, but there are still plenty of ways to stay busy, if you know where to look. Shameless plug: Details on most of those activities can be found in the pages of your local newspaper.

While soaring summer temperatures make it difficult to enjoy the great outdoors for an extended period of time, local groups continue to play softball, golf and the like through the next few months. The morning and evening hours are also a great time to take advantage of all of our local hiking trails, and the Splash Pad is a terrific destination if you have youngsters who need to cool off.