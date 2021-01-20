The State of the Town address is scheduled for next Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 8 a.m. and you don’t even have to change out of your pajamas to attend this year.
In previous years this annual update has been presented as a community breakfast, drawing crowds in the hundreds to hear the mayor speak about the previous year’s accomplishments, as well as early details on what Town staff and council members had on the agenda for the months ahead. Due to COVID-19 concerns, however, some changes had to be made to this year’s event.
For starters, the 2021 State of the Town address will be televised and presented online exclusively. If you want to be the first to hear what Mayor Ginny Dickey has to say this year, simply tune into Cox Cable channel 11 next Tuesday morning. The address will also be available on the Town’s Facebook page, as well as online at fh.az.gov. After that, you should be able to drop by those same locations online to view the State of the Town at your leisure.
The Times encourages its readers to take some time next week to watch the address. There’s no denying that 2020 was a roller coaster of a year, and now is a good time to get a refresher on the various projects and actions carried out throughout such a tumultuous time. As for what’s to come in the similarly uncertain months ahead, the State of the Town address should serve as a nice starting point to get the ball rolling on 2021.