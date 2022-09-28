If you notice the story on Page 1A this week, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was able to provide District 7, with some Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant funding to provide for increased traffic enforcement. The results are a little alarming. During a two-month period in late summer deputies made 300 traffic stops and issued more than 200 citations (60 alone for an unlawful right turn from Palisades to Shea). If you read the weekly law enforcement report, you may have also noticed as many as four to six weekly citations for criminal speed (20 miles per hour over the speed limit).
With summer on the wane and cold returning to the north and east, winter visitors will be returning and increasing congestion on Fountain Hills streets. Add the speed we are seeing to more traffic, and someone is going to get hurt out there.