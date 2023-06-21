Whether or not you are comfortable hopping on a skateboard and tackling the twists and turns of the local Skate Park, watching folks who are fully capable of such feats can be extremely entertaining.
That’s why we think everyone should drop by the Fountain Hills Skate Park this Saturday, June 24, for a grand opening ceremony for the recently remodeled facility.
On top of family-friendly activities, music, food trucks, raffles and the like, skate and bike demonstrations will be a big highlight, giving everyone an opportunity to watch some professional riders do what they do best. Afterwards, a jam session will be held, allowing local riders to have some fun and enjoy the park’s new amenities.
This fun, free event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and additional details can be found in our 1A reporting.