If you own a short-term rental property in town, now would be a good time to visit fountainhillsaz.gov/Rentals for a crash course in all of the new rules and regulations that went into effect today, Feb. 1, 2023.
We’ve got a brief rundown on some of the key changes on page 1A of this week’s paper, but a thorough review is probably in order if these changes are going to impact you directly. That also goes for folks who live near short-term rental properties, as it’s a good idea to know what is expected of your neighbor, what is and is not allowed, etc.