Recent conversations revolving around a possible Shea Blvd. widening project serve as a good reminder that town finances can be a tricky business.
In short, the Town Council approved a professional services agreement with engineering firm Kimley-Horn for a design concept report related to widening a section of Shea Blvd. with additional lanes. The agreed upon amount was $115,778, a figure that had many scratching their head before the Town Council meeting on Feb. 18.
It’s no secret that Fountain Hills is tight on cash and the Town Council must consider all projects carefully to determine if funds may be better spent elsewhere. So when the Shea project popped up on the agenda, some questioned how that could even be a blip on the radar compared to other, arguably more prominent concerns.
The simple answer is that the bulk of this money comes from funds earmarked for Fountain Hills back in 2004 that need to be spent soon and, just as important, need to be spent on this very specific type of project.
It’s kind of like when a school district buys a new bus and members of the community ask why those funds would go toward a bus when they “could” have gone toward, say, teacher salaries. The simple answer is that you’re dealing with two different pots of money that can only be spent in specific, separate areas. Purchasing a needed bus would fall under a capital expense. The capital budget has funds separate of the maintenance and operations budget, which is where teacher salaries come from. So the money going toward the bus literally can’t go toward teacher salaries, even if everyone agrees educators need a raise.
Thankfully, Town Manager Grady Miller was on hand at the Feb. 18 Town Council meeting to walk everyone through the reasoning and details leading up to the possible Shea widening project. You can read all about it beginning on page 1A of this week’s paper.