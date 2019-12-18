Fountain Hills lost a pillar of the community this past week with the passing of Sharon Morgan.
The Times learned of Morgan’s passing Monday morning, just a couple of weeks after she announced she was on sick leave from the Chamber of Commerce following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
While the town mourns Morgan’s passing, we can take comfort in knowing that she has had a lasting impact on the community she loved so dearly.
Just last year her efforts around town were recognized with the dedication of “Sharon Morgan Plaza” along Avenue of the Fountains, at the Saguaro Blvd. intersection.
From 1998 to 2002, Morgan served terms as Fountain Hills’ first woman mayor. She was also the long-time events coordinator for the Chamber, taking the reins of such activities as the annual Thanksgiving Day parade and the Stroll in the Glow. She also oversaw more than 50 arts and crafts fairs over the years, which she once estimated brought more than 8 million visitors to Fountain Hills.
As if all of that wasn’t enough, Morgan also took part in numerous community events and organizations, founding the Welcome Wagon Club as well as serving on boards for Home Delivered Meals, Republican Club, L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Sister Cities, which has united Fountain Hills with communities all over the world.
Morgan’s motto was, “you get out of life what you put into it.” If that’s the case, then she certainly got a lot out of life. If you ever need a reminder of that fact, head down to the Avenue of the Fountains, visit Morgan Plaza, have a seat and take a moment to reflect on just how much a single person can achieve when their heart’s in the right place.