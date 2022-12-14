Sometimes a theme takes shape within an issue of The Fountain Hills Times and, if you look at this week’s front page, it’s safe to say the theme is “service.”
Right at the top of the page, you’ll see our coverage of the Dec. 6 Town Council meeting. The primary order of business was to seat a new council based on recent elections, which called for a changing of the guard. Councilpersons Alan Magazine, Mike Scharnow and David Spelich stepped down from their seats, with Magazine clocking two terms and both Scharnow and Spelich serving for one. The Times would like to thank all three for their commitment to this community and the work they have accomplished over the years.
Stepping up for their first terms on Town Council are Brenda Kalivianakis, Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn. They’ve got some big shoes to fill and a plethora of challenges to tackle in the coming months. The Times welcomes this trio to the Council and looks forward to following their work in the years to come.
Also on page 1A, you’ll find stories on both Rick Melendez and Bob Thomson. The former is being honored after a long and successful period of service with the Consular Corps of Arizona, while the latter is capping off a whopping 23 years on the Fountain Hills Sanitary District. Congratulations to both and, again, we thank you for your service to Fountain Hills and beyond.
Finally, if anyone got bit by the service bug while reading all of those stories, you’ll want to mark your calendar for Jan. 25. Also on page 1A, you’ll find all of the details about the upcoming Activities & Volunteer EXPO, where visitors can learn all about community clubs and service organizations and, if you feel so moved, sign up to lend a hand.