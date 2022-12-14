Sometimes a theme takes shape within an issue of The Fountain Hills Times and, if you look at this week’s front page, it’s safe to say the theme is “service.”

Right at the top of the page, you’ll see our coverage of the Dec. 6 Town Council meeting. The primary order of business was to seat a new council based on recent elections, which called for a changing of the guard. Councilpersons Alan Magazine, Mike Scharnow and David Spelich stepped down from their seats, with Magazine clocking two terms and both Scharnow and Spelich serving for one. The Times would like to thank all three for their commitment to this community and the work they have accomplished over the years.