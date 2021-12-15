We’ve got a letter running in this week’s paper about a citizen who was happy to discover the idea of neighbors helping neighbors is alive and well in Fountain Hills. The pages of this paper are full of such examples year-round, but it’s never as evident as through the holidays just how caring our community can be.
Throughout the months of November and December, Fountain Hills kicks “giving” into high gear. From the schools to local clubs and organizations, the community pulls out all the stops to donate to everything from Extended Hands Food Bank to organizations like Angel Tree and Toys for Tots. Local churches organize donation drives for their charities of choice, while residents find unique ways to give back on their own. A group of local toymakers, for instance, has made a tradition out of creating hundreds of handmade toys for youngsters in need, while several clubs get together each year to go on holiday shopping sprees for families who could use a little extra support from local elves.
To everyone out there chipping in to make the seasons brighter for others, you are what make Fountain Hills such a special place to live.