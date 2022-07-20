The mayoral/council election wraps up in just a couple of weeks (Aug. 2), but that means we will be moving full steam ahead into yet another election (Nov. 2).

While quite a few items will make the ballot this fall, one of the most influential for local readers will be for three seats opening on the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board. As you’ll see on page 1A of this week’s paper, we have six individuals vying for those three seats.