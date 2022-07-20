The mayoral/council election wraps up in just a couple of weeks (Aug. 2), but that means we will be moving full steam ahead into yet another election (Nov. 2).
While quite a few items will make the ballot this fall, one of the most influential for local readers will be for three seats opening on the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board. As you’ll see on page 1A of this week’s paper, we have six individuals vying for those three seats.
Of course, you can’t learn much about a person based solely on their name. As with all local elections, The Times aims to help introduce these candidates to our readers in the coming months. We’re still nailing down the timeline and questions but, as you saw recently in our coverage for the Town Council election, we will invite all School Board candidates to take part in a Q&A series to help community members determine who gets their vote. Our hope is to have a general introduction story on the candidates soon, followed by a series featuring a handful of questions tackling issues important to FHUSD.
We hope you will follow along with us and get to know your School Board candidates.